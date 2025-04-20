Ex-NBA Champion's Strong Statement On Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics open up their title defense with a first-round matchup against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Boston is trying to become the first repeat NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors in the 2017/2018 NBA seasons. The Celtics finished No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings this year.
Boston heads into the playoffs as the overwhelming favorites to reach the NBA Finals for the second straight season. Former New Orleans Pelicans center and current ESPN star Kendrick Perkins believes the Celtics are still hungry because of the disrespect they received after winning the championship.
"When you're trying to repeat, you wonder if that same hunger is there. It's there with these Boston Celtics", Perkins said on the NBA on ESPN show. "Because of the disrespect they went through as champions...This is Tatum's moment."
ESPN co-host Stephen A. Smith echoed similar sentiments when speaking on Tatum. "In terms of his production and what he brings to the table, he's one of the elite superstars this game has ever seen... there should be far more recognition that comes his way because of [his play]," Smith said.
There was much talk after Jaylen Brown won the NBA Finals MVP last year, not Jayson Tatum. During the Summer Olympics, Tatum's role significantly decreased as the U.S. Men's National Team won the gold medal. This season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. The 27-year-old forward made his sixth straight all-star appearance this year.
Boston faces a Magic team that beat them in two of three games this season.
