Ex-Timberwolves Player Reportedly Signs With New Orleans Pelicans
Without CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Dejounte Murray, the New Orleans Pelicans needed some help. To get that help, the team reportedly signed six-year NBA veteran and former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Pelicans have signed Jaylen Nowell to a deal.
Via: @ShamsCharania "Six-year NBA guard Jaylen Nowell has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Nowell – a career nine points per game scorer – joins a Pelicans team down Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy."
As a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves for four seasons, Nowell averaged 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 45/32/80 shooting from the field. He played in 184 games with the team and averaged 17 minutes a game.
After a four-season tenure with the Timberwolves, Nowell then joined the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons during the 2023-2024 NBA season. As a member of the Grizzlies, Nowell averaged 5.7 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.6 rebounds on 40% shooting from the field.
Every season, it seems like the New Orleans Pelicans have a great team on paper, but they somehow get battered by injuries. Right now, the Pelicans are going through a brutal injury period, but they still have a record of 3-3. If the team can figure out a way to get through this, they'll still be in a good playoff spot moving forward.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. EST on Sunday.
