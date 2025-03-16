Former NBA Star Offers Interesting Zion Williamson Statement
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is experiencing a renaissance since returning from a serious hamstring injury in January. The two-time all-star is having a career year in assists, rebounds, steals, and blocked shots while scoring 24 points on 56% shooting. Despite the Pelican's porous record, Williamson shows just how special of a talent he can be when healthy.
The former No. 1 overall pick's main issue since joining the league in 2019 is staying on the court. Since being drafted, Williamson has missed more than 50% of his team's games and is in danger of playing less than 40 games this season for the fourth time in his career. New Orleans hopes to keep him healthy for the rest of the season by monitoring his minutes and workload moving forward.
While the Pelicans have a plan for his health, former three-time all-star Gilbert Arenas thinks he knows how to maximize Williamson's career. Arenas recently spoke on his Gil's Arena Show and suggested Zion move positions to a guard or forward because of his skill set and to prolong his career.
"My goal would be to try to move him to the two or the three," Arenas said. "He's a more powerful Dwayne Wade.......then I get taller to keep the wear and tear off him."
New Orleans' plan for their star forward for the remainder of the season is to limit his minutes to under 30 per game and not play him in back-to-back contests. Williamson's ended the last two seasons on the bench with hamstring injuries, so completing this season healthy could go a long way to setting up a major year next season for him.
Williamson is playing in the best shape of his career in the league, already under his college weight at Duke, and the results are showing. Now, the Pelicans must bank on his health and build the right supporting cast around him to have any chance of competing in the Western Conference next season.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors