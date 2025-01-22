Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Bucks vs Pelicans
After months of struggling, the New Orleans Pelicans have suddenly transformed into the hottest team in the Western Conference. No team in the NBA has a longer winning streak than the Pelicans' current streak of four games.
Unfortunately for the Pelicans, they're facing an equally hot team in the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. The two teams are the only ones in their respective conferences on a four-game winning streak.
Fortunately for the Pelicans, they may get some very big injury help. The Milwaukee Bucks have officially listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable against the Pelicans due to right patella tendinopathy. Giannis has missed six games for the Bucks this season.
Through 35 games this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 60.5% shooting from the field. He's been a monster this season that hasn't quite received enough recognition for what he's doing on the court. If there's one critique on Giannis' game, it's that his three-point shooting has somehow regressed even more this season, dropping all the way down to 15.4%.
The Pelicans have won five of their last six games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, and the Utah Jazz again. If the team can figure out a way to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks, it'll really solidify their winning streak as legitimate.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors