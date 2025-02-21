Injury Report: Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Dallas and face the Mavericks in their first game since the All-Star break.
Both teams look much different after the trade deadline, as both squads made significant moves before the break. New Orleans traded away former all-star forward Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors and backup center Daniel Theis to Oklahoma City.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks made one of the biggest trades of the modern-day basketball era, swapping former Mavs guard Luka Doncic for former Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis. The trade made a seismic power shift in the Western Conference that could change the dynamic of both franchises for years to come.
The Pelicans head into Friday's game with the worst record in the Western Conference at 13-42. New Orleans is already out of playoff contention and is allowing some of their younger players to get more experience for the rest of the season. Both teams released their injury report ahead of the matchup in Dallas.
New Orleans lists four players out against the Mavericks: Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Herb Jones (shoulder), Brandon Boston (ankle sprain), and Keion Brooks, Jr. Starting center Yves Missi is listed as questionable with knee hypertension, but newly acquired forward Kelly Olynyk expects to make his Pelicans debut on Monday.
Dallas continues to struggle with the health of their frontcourt players, and that continues on Friday. Anthony Davis (abductor strain), Daniel Gafford (knee sprain), and Dereck Lively II (stress fracture) are all out. In addition, forward Caleb Martin is out with a hip strain, while Dwight Powell is listed as doubtful with a similar injury.
Friday night's game is the team's fourth and final matchup this year. The last two games were decided by a total of four points.
Tip-off for the matchup at the American Airlines Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CST.
