Injury Report: Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans
For the remainder of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans will be fighting an uphil battle in every game. Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be no different.
The Pelicans have numerous key players out for the entire season as they face off against a relatively healthy Timberwolves team. Wednesday night will be the second time that the two teams face off this season, with the Pelicans currently down in the series 0-1. Surprisingly, New Orleans split the series with the Timberwolves last season 2-2.
The New Orleans Pelicans have five players listed on their injury report: Dejounte Murray, Brandon Boston, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Lester Quinones.
Dejounte Murray is out for the season with a right Achilles rupture.
Brandon Boston is out with a left ankle stress reaction, Herb Jones is out with a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, Trey Murphy III is out with torn right labrum, and Lester Quinones is out with a G League two-way. Zion Williamson is listed as available.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have three players listed on their injury report: Jesse Edwards, Leonard Miller, and Tristen Newton.
Jesse Edwards, Leonard Miller, and Tristen Newton will all be missing the game due to being in the G League. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle are both listed as available.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors