Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans' four-game road trip opens in Denver on Monday night when they face the Nuggets. New Orleans has lost five straight games, including two consecutive games by a combined three points. Some of the same issues with closing games down the stretch that plagued them last season have continued this year.
The Pelicans are 3-7 in their last 10 games decided by five points or less. New Orleans has little room for error on Monday against a Nuggets team that performs so efficiently on offense. Denver ranks third in the league in scoring, first in field goal percentage, and first in assists per game. Nikola Jokic leads the Denver charge, and he is having another MVP-level season this year, averaging 29.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists this season.
Denver is 30-19 this year, good enough for fourth in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are second-to-last in the conference, and a roster shakeup is expected before the trade deadline on Thursday. Both teams released their injury reports for Monday's game in Denver.
The Pelicans will get Zion Williamson back in the lineup after the two-time all-star missed Friday's game against the Boston Celtics with a stomach illness. However, the Pelicans will play without Brandon Ingram (ankle), Herb Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), and Keion Brooks, Jr. (G League assignment). Daniel Theis (right thumb) and Jordan Hawkins (non-Covid illness) are questionable to play.
On the Nuggets side, (Russell Westbrook), Vlatko Cancar (knee), Daron Holmes II (Achilles), and Peyton Watson (knee) are all out for Denver. The Nuggets are 14-8 at home this season and have won four of their last five games against the Pelicans in Denver.
Tip-off for Monday's game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST.
