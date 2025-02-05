Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans are at the forefront of the NBA Trade Deadline, but the team still has one final game to play before it against the Denver Nuggets.
Before the game began, the team reportedly traded Daniel Theis to the Oklahoma City Thunder and even already made their goodbyes.
The Pelicans have five players listed on their injury report: Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, and Daniel Theis.
Brandon Ingram is OUT due to a left ankle sprain. He's been out for over a month and has no timetable for a return.
Jose Alvarado is questionable with a non-COVID illness, Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Dejounte Murray is out with a right Achilles rupture, and Daniel Theis is out due to a trade pending.
The Denver Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson.
Aaron Gordon is QUESTIONABLE with right calf injury management.
Russell Westbrook is OUT due to a left hamstring strain.
Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery rehabilitation, DaRon Holmes II is out due to a right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out due to a right knee sprain. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both listed as available against the Pelicans.
The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans face off at 9:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
