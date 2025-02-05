Pelicans Scoop

Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets

Multiple star players are listed on the New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 12, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans are at the forefront of the NBA Trade Deadline, but the team still has one final game to play before it against the Denver Nuggets.

Before the game began, the team reportedly traded Daniel Theis to the Oklahoma City Thunder and even already made their goodbyes.

The Pelicans have five players listed on their injury report: Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, and Daniel Theis.

Brandon Ingram is OUT due to a left ankle sprain. He's been out for over a month and has no timetable for a return.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram
Jan 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Injured Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (L) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (R) talk after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jose Alvarado is questionable with a non-COVID illness, Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Dejounte Murray is out with a right Achilles rupture, and Daniel Theis is out due to a trade pending.

The Denver Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson.

Aaron Gordon is QUESTIONABLE with right calf injury management.

Russell Westbrook is OUT due to a left hamstring strain.

Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery rehabilitation, DaRon Holmes II is out due to a right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out due to a right knee sprain. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both listed as available against the Pelicans.

The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans face off at 9:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News