Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans are taking on the Western Conference's number-one seed, the Golden State Warriors. This will be the third time these two teams have met this season. The Warriors have won the last two meetings, but the Pelicans will be looking to give their best effort to tie up the season series.
It may be a bit of an uphill climb for the Pelicans however, given the nine players listed on the injury report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, Dejounte Murray, Yves Missi, and Karlo Matkovic.
Zion Williamson is still listed as out with his hamstring strain, Brandon Ingram is currently questionable with a left ankle sprain, CJ McCollum is doubtful with a right adductor strain, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Jordan Hawkins is currently questionable as he is dealing with a strain in his lower back, Herbert Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Dejounte Murray is out with a left-hand fracture, Yves Missi is questionable with left shoulder soreness, and Karlo Matkovic is out on G League assignment.
The Warriors have a short list with two players reported: Steph Curry and De'Anthony Melton. Steph Curry is currently listed as probable as he is dealing with bursitis in his left knee. De'Anthony Melton will be having season-ending surgery to repair his damaged left ACL.
The Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST
