Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Golden State Warriors Friday night at the Smoothie King Center.
Golden State is desperate for a win after losing its last two games and beginning to slide in the Western Conference playoff race. They currently hold the No. 7 seed but are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers at 41-31.
New Orleans has long been out of any playoff conversations with their disappointing season. The Pelicans have the second-worst record in the conference, and injuries have highlighted most of their year. New Orleans has employed 40 different starting lineups this season. Both teams released their injury report for Friday night's contest.
The Pelicans will be without six players, including star forward Zion Williamson, who will remain out with a back contusion. This will be the fourth straight game the two-time all-star will miss dealing with his back. Joining Williamson are CJ McCollum (foot), Trey Murphy III (shoulder), Herb Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), and Brandon Boston (ankle).
Golden State hopes to get their superstar guard Steph Curry back in the lineup after he missed the last two games with a hip injury. Curry is listed as questionable after going through an individual workout, which head coach Steve Kerr said he looked fine in. Backup guard Gary Payton II is out with a left thumb ligament.
The Warriors want to escape the seventh seed and avoid the Play-In Tournament. Meanwhile, the Pelicans want to end their season and look ahead to try to rebuild towards being competitive in the Western Conference.
Tip-off for Friday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
