Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets
The New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets face off for the fourth and final time in the 2024-25 NBA regular season on Saturday.
Currently, the Rockets have a 3-0 regular season series lead over the Pelicans. The Rockets blew out the Pelicans in every single game this season, winning by double digits in every encounter. While the Pelicans hope to avoid a sweep on Saturday night, it'll be very difficult as they're shorthanded.
The New Orleans Pelicans have eight players listed on their injury report: Dejounte Murray, Jose Alvarado, Brandon Boston, Keion Brooks Jr., Bruce Brown, Herb Jones, Lester Quinones, and Antonio Reeves.
Dejounte Murray is out with a right Achilles rupture.
Jose Alvarado is questionable with left hip soreness, Brandon Boston is out with a left ankle stress reaction, Keion Brooks Jr. is out with a G League two-way, Bruce Brown is out due to return to competition conditioning, Herb Jones is out with a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, Lester Quinones is out with a G League two-way, and Antonio Reeves is out on a G League assignment.
The Houston Rockets have five players listed on their injury report: Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, N'Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, and David Roddy.
Fred VanVleet is out with a right ankle sprain, Reed Sheppard is out with a thumb avulsion injury, N'Faly Dante is out with a G League two-way, Jack McVeigh is out with a G League two-way, and David Roddy is out with a G League two-way.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors