Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks
The New Orleans Pelicans play their final road game of the year on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Both teams faced each other Sunday night in New Orleans, with the Bucks prevailing 111-107 behind Gary Trent Jr's 29 points. Milwaukee's superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with an injured shoulder that's bothered him lately.
New Orleans has lost its last six games on the road against Milwaukee. The last time the Pelicans beat the Bucks in Milwaukee was in 2018, one season before Zion Williamson was drafted as the team's number-one overall pick. Williamson has had another injury-plagued season this year, leading to his team's struggles. Both teams released their injury reports ahead of Thursday's matchup.
The Pelicans list eight players out against the Bucks, including Williamson, who is now sidelined for the year with back soreness. Joining the two-time all-star are Herb Jones (shoulder), Trey Murphy III (shoulder), CJ McCollum (foot), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Brandon Boston (ankle), Jordan Hawkins (back), and Kelly Olynyk (Achilles).
New Orleans has three players that are questionable to play, including Jose Alvarado (calf), Bruce Brown (knee), and Yves Missi (ankle soreness), who are uncertain about heading into Thursday. The Pelicans are tied for the fewest road wins in the NBA after having the most wins away from home last year.
Meanwhile, the Bucks have good news, with superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as probable to play after missing the game in New Orleans on Sunday. The Bucks have two players who will miss versus the Pelicans: Damian Lillard (blood clot) and Jericho Sims (thumb).
Tip-off for Thursday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
