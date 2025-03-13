Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic
The New Orleans Pelicans look to build upon an impressive win on Tuesday when they host the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.
New Orleans defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, fighting for prime playoff positioning for the postseason. The Magic are doing the same thing; they are currently in the eighth slot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Orlando has dominated the matchup with the Pelicans, especially in New Orleans. The Magic have won seven straight games over the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Orlando brings its No. 1 overall scoring defense into the game against a Pelicans team that struggles to score. Both teams revealed their injury reports before Thursday night's game.
The Pelicans reveal six players out against the Magic, including Brandon Boston (ankle), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Herb Jones (shoulder), and Kelly Olynyk (personal reasons).
Two other players, Keion Brooks, Jr. and Lester Quinones, are out on G League assignment. New Orleans starting center Yves Missi is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Missi left Tuesday's game with the injury but returned later to finish.
Meanwhile, the Magic will have four players out of Thursday's game. Mo Wagner (ACL) and Jalen Suggs (knee) are out versus the Pelicans with injuries. Mac McClung and Ethan Thompson are out on G League assignments.
Orlando is trying to move out of the eighth spot to avoid the Play-In Tournament again this year. The Magic have gone through a series of rash injuries to key members of their team.
Tip-off for Thursday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
