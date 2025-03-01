Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns meet for the second time in as many days Friday night in Phoenix.
New Orleans defeated the Suns 124-116 behind Zion Williamson's first career triple-double. The two-time all-star finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists as the Pelicans beat the Suns for the third straight time.
After the game, the Suns' frustration mounted during postgame interviews with the team trying to find answers. The team has lost 10 of its last 12 games and is sliding down the Western Conference standings. Phoenix desperately needs a win to improve its playoff hopes as the season dwindles. Both teams released their injury reports for Friday's game.
Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will miss Friday's game as the Pelicans are still holding their star out of back-to-back games. Joining Williamson on the list are CJ McCollum (rest), Brandon Boston, Jr. (ankle), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Herb Jones (shoulder), Keion Brooks, Jr. (G League), and Jalen Crutcher (G League).
Meanwhile, the Suns will again play without star guard Bradley Beal, who will miss his second straight game with a calf injury. Along with Beal, Cody Martin (sports hernia), Monte Morris (back spasms), and Jalen Bridges (G League) will also miss. Sharpshooter Grayson Allen is doubtful for the game with a (left foot sprain).
Phoenix will likely start Tyrus Jones in place of Beal but must find some additional firepower alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to score. With so many Pelicans players out, Trey Murphy III will get the lion's share of the offensive responsibility on Friday.
Tip-off for the matchup is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST.
