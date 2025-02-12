Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings
The New Orleans Pelicans return home after losing all four games on their recent road trip and now play two straight games against the Sacramento Kings before the all-star break.
New Orleans has lost nine straight games and is in danger of having a third double-digit losing streak this year. At 19-41, another loss negates the Pelicans from having a winning streak for the third straight season.
New Orleans is looking for a reset for the franchise after trading away star forward Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors last week. The change ushers in the future of the Pelicans being solely on Zion Williamson's shoulder moving forward. That starts on Wednesday night against the Kings. Both teams released their injury report for the game in New Orleans.
The Pelicans list four players out on Wednesday, including Herb Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Kelly Olynyk (not with the team), and Keion Brooks, Jr. (G League assignment). Starting guard CJ McCollum is questionable to play for personal reasons. He missed Monday's game at Oklahoma City with the same designation.
These two teams played less than a week ago in Sacramento, with the Kings earning a 123-118 victory. The Kings had no players injured for that game, and similarly, no one is listed on the injury report at New Orleans. Sacramento used an explosive 45-point third quarter to create some distance before the Pelicans made a furious comeback attempt that fell short.
Tip-off for Wednesday's game at the Smoothie King Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
