Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans open the first of a two-game slate against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans heads into the matchup at 13-43, the worst record in the Western Conference. The Pelicans seemed positioned for a top pick in next year's NBA Draft.
San Antonio hoped this season would lead to their becoming a perennial contender in the West. This offseason, the Spurs acquired future Hall of Famer Chris Paul to help guide second-year phenom Victor Wembanyama and traded for former Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox before the trade deadline. Both teams released their injury reports for Sunday's game.
The Pelicans list four players out against the Spurs, including Brandon Boston (ankle sprain), Herb Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), and Keion Brooks, Jr. (G League). Star forward Zion Williamson has no injury designation in the game and will be available to play.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are without their star player, Wembanyama, who is out for the remainder of the season with a right shoulder injury. Joining him on the report are Harrison Ingram, David Duke, Jr., and Riley Minix, who are all out on G League assignment.
Sunday is the second matchup between the teams after the Spurs won the opening game between the teams in San Antonio. The Pelicans have won seven of the last nine games in the series, but the Spurs have won the last two. New Orleans clearly has a mindset for building for the future, considering their 13-43 record this season.
Tip-off for Sunday's game us scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors