Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs meet for the second time in three days on Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center.
The Pelicans mounted a furious comeback Sunday, overcoming an early 17-point deficit to pull away late in the fourth quarter. New Orleans outscored the Spurs 39-17 in the final period for their second straight home win.
Zion Williamson was his usual dominant self, leading all scorers with 22 points, but he received a major boost from his teammates. Backup forward Karlo Matkovic scored a career-high 19 points, while newly acquired forward Kelly Olynyk posted a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds.
The Pelicans dominated the rebounding edge 69-46 as a team over the Spurs, who played with Victor Wembanyama. Both teams released their injury reports for Tuesday night's game.
New Orleans will have the same four players out against the Spurs as they did on Sunday night: Brandon Boston, Jr. (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Herb Jones (shoulder), and Keion Brooks, Jr. (G League).
Meanwhile, the Spurs list five players out for the game, including Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and Charles Bassey (bone bruise). Three other players, David Duke, Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix are all on G League assignment. San Antonio is adjusting to life after Wembanyama, as the second-year phenom will miss the rest of the regular season.
New Orleans' playoff hopes are already gone, and the team is preparing to look toward the future and become a contender. The Pelicans have already gotten themselves under the luxury tax line and acquired some future draft compensation in exchange for former all-star forward Brandon Ingram, who the team traded to the Toronto Raptors earlier this month.
Tip-off for Tuesday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
