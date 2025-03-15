Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs
Saturday's matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs marks the fourth and final matchup between the teams this season.
The Pelicans have won two of the first three matchups this year and nine of the last 11 games in the series. Both teams are unlikely to make the postseason, with New Orleans officially eliminated on Thursday.
Injuries have decimated high hopes for each team this season. New Orleans was trying to build off their 49-win year last season, while the Spurs were excited for the second year of Victor Wembanyama matched with veteran point guard Chris Paul. Each team released their injury reports for Saturday's game in San Antonio.
New Orleans lists seven players out, including star forward Zion Williamson, who is listed out for personal reasons. Williamson is still not playing in back-to-back games, but the Pelicans' last game was on Thursday, so this is not related to the back-to-play conditioning program the team has him on.
Joining Williamson on the list are Herb Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Brandon Boston (ankle), Yves Missi (ankle), and two players on G League assignments, Keion Brooks, Jr. and Lester Quinones. The Pelicans have the worst road record in the NBA this season.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are playing without two major stars, Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (pinkie finger) are out for the remainder of the season. Four other players will miss Saturday's game, including Charles Bassey (knee), David Duke, Jr. (G League), Harrison Ingram (G League), and Riley Minix (G League).
Tip-off for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST.
