Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz
The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Utah Jazz on Sunday night at the Delta Center.
Both teams are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings this season and are fighting for the best NBA Draft position. Utah has won the last five games against the Pelicans in Utah, dating back to 2021.
New Orleans is one of the worst road teams in the NBA this year, collecting just five wins away from the Smoothie King Center. Both teams have been bitten hard by the injury bug this season, and their record reflects their struggles to stay healthy. Sunday's injury report reveals a slew of injuries on both sides.
The good news for the Pelicans is two-time all-star Zion Williamson is not listed on the report after missing Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. However, five players from New Orleans will miss the game in Utah. That list includes Herb Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Brandon Boston Jr. (ankle), Jalen Crutcher (G League) and Keion Brooks, Jr. (G League).
Meanwhile, the list of players out for Utah is even longer. Lauri Markkanen (back), Jordan Clarkson (Plantar Fasciitis), John Collins (back), Collin Sexton (ankle), Walker Kessler (rest), Taylor Hendricks (right fibula), and Elijah Harkless (G League) are out against the Pelicans.
Both teams struggle mightily defensively, ranking No. 26 and 27 in the NBA. New Orleans has been in the top six in defense the past few seasons, but injuries to key defensive players like Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray have caused major defensive issues for the Pelicans this year.
Tip-off for Sunday's game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST.
