Key Player Downgraded as OUT for Lakers vs Pelicans
After a thrilling win against the Denver Nuggets last night, the New Orleans Pelicans have another big challenge ahead of them tonight. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Pelicans will have to face LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Unfortunatey for the Pelicans, they'll be incredibly shorthanded as they face the Lakers. What's even worse, is that New Orleans will be more shorthanded than usual because of the game being the second night of a back-to-back.
The New Orleans Pelicans have officially listed Trey Murphy III as OUT against the Los Angeles Lakers due to right hamstring injury management. The team is already missing Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum.
Murphy made his return for the Pelicans against the Denver Nuggets last night, where he put up 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists on 46.7% shooting from the field. Murphy's contributions to the Pelicans have been massive for the team, and he'll sorely be missed against the Los Angeles Lakers. Through three games this season, Murphy is averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 36.6% shooting from the field.
All eyes will be on Brandon Ingram as the responsibility to carry the New Orleans Pelicans is on him tonight. It's an unfair responsibility, but those are the breaks.
