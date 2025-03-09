Key Player Suffers Injury Scare in Rockets-Pelicans
Houston Rockets rising star Amen Thompson left Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans late in the fourth after injuring himself during a blowout victory. Thompson was still in the game needing one rebound to get a triple-double, finishing the game with 15 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds.
The Rockets defeated the Pelicans on Thursday night in New Orleans, and their victory on Saturday night would sweep the season series with the Pelicans this season. Rookie forward Thompson has been a major key to the team's success this year. Thompson has played in 62 games for the Rockets, averaging 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest.
Houston drafted the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft. At 6-foot-8, Thompson possesses extreme athletic ability and can be a defensive nuisance to opposing teams. Opponents are shooting just 40.8% from the field when Thompson guards them this season.
NBA writer Steve Aschburner named Thompson one of ten candidates for Defensive Player of the Year this season, an impressive feat for the rookie. His name is included among other NBA defensive greats like Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Jalen Williams, and Evan Mobley.
Houston is in the thick of the playoff hunt at No. 5 in the Western Conference standings. They are a 1/2 game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for home court in the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have long been out of playoff contention and now look towards next season to make themselves a contender.
