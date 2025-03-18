Key Starter Ruled Out With Injury in Pistons-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't had a good season by any standard, boasting an 18-50 record entering Monday before their contest against the Detroit Pistons. On the bright side, they'll be in a good position come season's end to be selecting high in the 2025 NBA Draft that features a talented class with Duke's Cooper Flagg being the top prize.
While New Orleans has the talent, injuries have held them back this season. From Dejounte Murray to Zion Williamson, seemingly everyone has spent time on the injury report this year. Facing off against the Pistons, a key Pelicans starter went down with an injury and won't return because of it.
Following a right shoulder injury that yielded negative X-rays, Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III will not return to Monday's contest at home against the Pistons.
Murphy has been a bright spot this year for New Orleans, averaging a career-best 21.6 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. The fourth-year guard out of Virginia, Murphy is set to begin his four-year, $112 million rookie extension next season as he looks to be a piece of this Pelicans roster going forward.
While the X-rays did come back negative, there's no telling how long Murphy could be out until a further update is provided from the team. However, as mentioned, New Orleans' current situation in the standings provides no reason for Murphy to be rushed back in any way.
