Pelicans Scoop

Lakers and Nuggets Make Ex-Pelicans Starter Trade Target

Former Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas has reported traded interest from both the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets

Farbod Esnaashari

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball the New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball the New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the New Orleans Pelicans allowed Jonas Valanciunas to leave for the Washington Wizards, they never found a suitable starting center again this season. Now that Valanciunas is gone, he's received a plethora of trade interest from numerous potential championship contenders.

This week, it was reported by Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic that the Denver Nuggets have expressed interest in Valanciunas.

"As a result, the Nuggets have either expressed interest in, or have had preliminary trade discussions on the following players: Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Washington’s Jordan Poole, Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter, Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson and Washington’s Jonas Valančiūnas," Amick said.

Even prior to that, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that Valanciunas was receiving interest from the Los Angeles Lakers.

"“As The Athletic has previously reported, a Lakers move is more likely later in January or early in February leading into the deadline, allowing Los Angeles more time to evaluate the roster and see if injured players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood can plug some of the holes within the rotation," Buha said. "But it appears that, if the Lakers make a move on the sooner end, trading for Valančiūnas, Johnson and/or Finney-Smith would be the most realistic exceptions."

As the dominoes continue to fall, it feels like more and more of the Pelicans' starters will be traded to contending teams. Players like Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, and Jonas Valanciunas can all make legitimate contributions to playoff teams. With that in mind, it creates the question of why couldn't any of them make it work on the Pelicans.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News