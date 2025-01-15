Pelicans Scoop

Lakers Reportedly Sign Ex-Pelicans Player

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a roster move.

As the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to remain in championship contention in the final seasons of LeBron James’ historic career, making solid moves on the margins is critical. Recently acquiring versatile wing Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles bolstered its forward depth.

With some holes remaining on the roster, the Lakers are expected to be active up until the NBA trade deadline. Even if the team does not make a big move to acquire a third star next to James and Anthony Davis, upgrades can be made on the margins to improve LA’s chances.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Lakers had made a new roster move. 

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers have acquired recent New Orleans Pelicans center Trey Jemison.

Via Charania: “The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign former Pelicans center Trey Jemison on a two-way NBA contract and waiving Quincy Olivari, sources tell ESPN. Jemison adds some frontcourt physicality for Lakers. He has averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds across 41 career NBA games.”

Jemison will bolster LA’s frontcourt depth when with the NBA club, and will likely get extended run with the South Bay Lakers as well. It seems possible this is just one of a few remaining moves the Lakers will make in between now and the February trade deadline. 

