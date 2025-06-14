Pelicans Scoop

Ex-Lakers Champion's Fight With Lance Stephenson Goes Viral

Former New Orleans Pelicans guard Lance Stephenson was recently ejected from a BIG3 game after an altercation with Dwight Howard

Jan 8, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (6) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
After a brief stint overseas, former New Orleans Pelicans guard Lance Stephenson made his way back into American headlines after an altercation with Dwight Howard went viral on Saturday.

Howard, who plays for BIG3's LA Riot, pushed Stephenson, who plays for Miami 305 and the two grapped with each other in an exchange that bled into the crowd. Both players were swiftly ejected.

Stephenson played 10 years in the NBA from 2010 to 2019 and 2021 to 2022 with the Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

He averaged 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists throughout the course of his career, and never earned a postseason award or distinction.

In a recent interview, Ice Cube spoke on the unique culture of his league, which — to a point — perpetuates such clamor. To that end, perhaps Stephenson and Howard weren't too out of line.

"That's the beautiful thing about the league," Ice Cube said. "You get to see people like Dr. J, Nancy Lieberaman back in the heat of battle, back wanting to win a game. They can't play but they can coach their teams. They can show their passion. They can definitely scream at the refs."

At the same time, perhaps the pair of old stars took it too far when the crowd got involved.

