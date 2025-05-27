Latest Report on NBA Star Zion Williamson's Future
The New Orleans Pelicans are clearly in need of a productive offseason to help elevate them from of the bottom of the Western Conference. After a series of meetings since the 2024-25 season concluded, it appears as if they'll continue to stand behind Zion Williamson.
"It’s very unlikely Williamson gets moved in a trade before the 2025-26 season starts," The Athletic wrote Tuesday. "There’s already been communication between Williamson, his camp and (Joe) Dumars on several occasions. All parties feel pretty good about where things stand with the Pelicans-Williamson marriage heading into next season.
Since New Orleans fired former executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, in favor of Dumars, the franchise had several key decisions to make. One was retaining Willie Green despite rumors that he'd "lost" the locker room midway through the season.
The other? Continuing a partnership with Williamson.
Last season, the 24-year-old center averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 30 appearances — his third-best points per game average and third-fewest games played.
Williamson has only played more than the minimum threshold for end-of-season awards once in his career, but with another season fast-approaching, the Pelicans have made clear their trust remains in the former No. 1 overall pick.
Now they'll wait to find out if it was the right decision.