Latest Report on Zion Williamson to Golden State Warriors Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans have not had an ideal 2024-25 campaign, winning just seven of their first 38 games. While this is certainly viewed as a throwaway season in New Orleans, the franchise certainly should not look to waste too many years with their stars.
The Pelicans built a strong core around Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and offseason-addition Dejounte Murray, and are likely to land a top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. New Orleans has created a solid foundation, but their 7-31 record would suggest otherwise.
Young studs Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Brandon Boston, and Jordan Hawkins have also given the Pelicans hope for the future, raising the question of how quickly the franchise should go all-in on their future.
Williamson has been the biggest question mark around New Orleans, playing just seven games so far this season, and has played 60+ games twice through his first five years in the league.
When healthy, Williamson has shown how dominant he can be, but the Pelicans have failed to capitalize on the 24-year-old star. The Pelicans could look toward a new era and trade their injury-prone star, with many potential suitors likely lining up their offers already.
One team, in particular, could use a dominant force like Williamson but have reportedly taken themselves out of the potential sweepstakes.
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly not monitoring Williamson's situation in New Orleans, and would likely look in a different direction if they make a move ahead of February's trade deadline, per Andscape's Marc J. Spears.
"I also did hear that Zion's not on the [Warriors] radar," Spears said. "Which, I know others might feel differently, but probably a good thing. Because with Zion, you just don't know what you're going to get and when he's going to be healthy, and his [salary cap] number's rather high as well. I just think the Warriors in the end will get someone in a very creative way. They actually have to."
It is not crazy for Williamson to not be on the Warriors' radar, as they have other positional needs, but the two-time NBA All-Star could realistically be a good fit with any potential suitor.
The Warriors would have a few intriguing assets to throw at the Pelicans, but New Orleans would likely be better off not pairing Williamson with superstar Steph Curry anyway.
