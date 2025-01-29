Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Mavericks
After a disappointing loss against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans have a chance to break their three-game losing streak against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
While it may seem like a daunting task for New Orleans, they actually may have a chance to accomplish the goal. The only key players missing for the Pelicans are Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. Granted, they're big players to be missing, but the Mavericks are missing more.
The Dallas Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic on the injury report as out against the Pelicans due to a left calf strain. Doncic has been injured since Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Through the 22 games Doncic played this season, he's averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on 46/35/77 shooting from the field. Unfortunately, regardless of how good Doncic has played this season, he has officially been disqualified from regular-season NBA awards due to not playing 65 minimum games.
Dallas has been largely struggling without Doncic in their lineup, but they have actually won two out of their last three games. Those two wins came against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards, while their one loss was against the Boston Celtics.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.
