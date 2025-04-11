Massive Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans' last homestand of the regular season begins Friday night and concludes on Sunday. Friday's opponents are the Miami Heat.
This will be the second and final meeting of the season against the two teams. The Pelicans dropped the first game with a final score of 119-108. New Orleans never held a lead in the game and the closest they cut into the Heat lead was in the second quarter when they cut it down to two points.
Trey Murphy III led the way for the Pelicans with 34 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on 46/33/100 shooting splits.
The Pelicans are coming into the game with 12 players listed on their injury report: Jose Alvarado, Brandon Boston, Bruce Brown, Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, Karlo Matkovic, CJ McCollum, Yves Missi, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, Kelly Olynyk, and Zion Williamson.
Zion Williamson is OUT with a lower back injury
CJ McCollum is OUT with a right foot injury
Jose Alvarado is questionable with right calf soreness. Brandon Boston is out with a left ankle stress reaction. Bruce Brown is out with right knee soreness. Jordan Hawkins is out with a lumbar spine annular fissure. Herbert Jones it out with a right shoulder torn rotator cuff. Karlo Matkovic is questionable with left hamstring soreness. Yves Miss is out with left ankle soreness. Trey Murphy III is out with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Dejounte Murray is out with a ruptured right Achilles. Kelly Olynyk is out with left Achilles tendonitis.
The Miami Heat are coming into the game with 10 players listed on their injury report: Andrew Wiggins, Tyler Herro, Alec Burks, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Pelle Larsson, Kevin Love, Duncan Robinson, Dru Smith, and Isaiah Stevens.
Andrew Wiggins is listed as AVAILABLE with right hamstring tendinopathy.
Tyler Herro is listed as PROBABLE with a right thigh contusion.
Alec Burks is probable with lower back discomfort, Haywood Highsmith is available with left Achilles soreness, Nikola Jovic is out with a broken right hand, Pelle Larsson is out with a right ankle sprain, Kevin Love is out due to personal reasons, Duncan Robinson is available with left sacroiliac joint dysfunction, Dru Smith is out due to left Achilles surgery, and Isaiah Stevens is questionable with right foot discomfort.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
