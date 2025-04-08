Massive New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets will battle on Tuesday night at the Barclay's Center.
New Orleans has only won once in Brooklyn since 2018 and has one of the worst road records in the NBA this year. Both teams have long been out of playoff contention with their poor records.
New Orleans and Brooklyn are near the bottom of the league in offensive production, with the Nets last in the NBA in scoring and field goal percentage and the Pelicans in the bottom half of those statistics as well. Both teams released their injury reports for Tuesday night's game.
The Pelicans injury list continues to be massive, with seven players out against the Nets. Zion Williamson (back), Jordan Hawkins (back), Trey Murphy III (shoulder), Herb Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles), and CJ McCollum (foot) won't play on Tuesday.
In addition, both Kelly Olynyk (Achilles) and Jose Alvarado (calf) are questionable for the matchup. Both players missed Sunday night's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with the same injury.
On the Nets side, six players are listed out versus the Pelicans. Noah Clowney (right ankle sprain), Cameron Johnson (lower back contusion), Keon Johnson (rest), De'Anthony Melton (left knee ACL tear), D'Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain), Day'Ron Sharpe (right knee sprain) and Cam Thomas (left hamstring sprain) are out.
The Pelicans have four games remaining in their season, including the game against the Nets. After winning 49 games last season, the team will have a top draft pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Tip-off for Tuesday night's game in Brooklyn is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST.
