Massive New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Toronto Raptors tonight in a game with a massive injury report. The Pelicans are coming into this game on a five-game losing streak and have their sights set on ending that against the Raptors, who have also lost two in a row. However, both teams have a large injury report, with 14 players combined on the injured list.
The Pelicans have eight players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, Karlo Matkovic, Trey Murphy III, and Dejounte Murray.
Zion Williamson remains out with a left hamstring strain, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Brandon Ingram is questionable with right calf soreness, Jordan Hawkins is questionable with lower back spasms, Herbert Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Karlo Matkovic is out on G League assignment, Trey Murphy III is questionable with a left knee contusion, and Dejounte Murray is now listed as probable as he is dealing with a left-hand fracture.
The Raptors have six players listed on their injury report: Bruce Brown, D.J., Carton, Ulrich Chomche, Gradey Dick, Kelly Olynk, and Immanuel Quickley.
Bruce Brown is out however he is conditioning to return to competition, D.J. Carton is out on his two-way contract, Ulrich Chomche is out on his two-way contract, Gradey Dick is out with a left calf contusion, Kelly Olynk is out with a bilateral lumbar strain, and Immanuel Quickley is out with a partial UCL tear in his left elbow.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors