Miami Heat Make Jimmy Butler Return Announcement During Absence From Team

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler could make his return against the New Orleans Pelicans after an illness absence.

Oct 13, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Kaseya Center.
Oct 13, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has missed the last three games with an illness. There have also been several NBA trade rumors involving Butler, but his absence has been completely unrelated.

On Thursday, Heat president Pat Riley made a statement on the Butler trade rumors, making it clear the team has no plans to trade the six-time NBA All-Star.

“We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches,” Riley said. “Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler."

On Friday, the Heat made a new Butler announcement, revealing when he will rejoin the team amid his current illness absence.

"INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (return to competition reconditioning) and Josh Richardson (heel) have both been ruled out of tomorrow’s game vs the Hawks," the Heat wrote. "Butler will remain in Miami and rejoin the team after the road trip."

This means Butler's next game could come on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jimmy Butler
Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In 26 career games against New Orleans, Butler has averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists. If the Heat do indeed keep Butler beyond the NBA trade deadline, they will then have to make a decision on how to approach his free agency, as the expectation is he will opt-out of his contract.

