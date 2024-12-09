NBA Admits Multiple Blown Calls in Pelicans-Spurs Game
San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul made NBA history on Sunday, moving into second on the all-time assists list. Doing it in a victory, Paul and the Spurs defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by a final score of 121-116.
This game came down to the wire, as New Orleans erased an 11-point fourth quarter deficit before being able to close out the win. The NBA has released a Last Two Minute Report for this game, and detailed three missed calls in the final 20 seconds of the game.
The first missed call on the Last Two Minute Report came with 17.5 seconds remaining when Julian Champagnie should have been called for a foul against Trey Murphy III.
“Champagnie (SAS) wraps Murphy III (NOP) and affects his FOM,” the NBA wrote.
Because New Orleans was in the bonus, this would have sent Murphy to the free throw line with the Pelicans trailing by just three points. Strangely enough, there was another missed call on the same possession, as the NBA says Murphy traveled before his game-tying three-point attempt. Murphy missed the shot anyways, so the missed travel was inconsequential.
Finally, on the last possession of the game, the NBA says the Pelicans failed to inbound the ball within the allowed five seconds. This should have been a violation, but nothing was called. Like the missed travel on Murphy, New Orleans did not score on this possession.
