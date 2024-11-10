Pelicans Scoop

NBA Champion, Ex-Pelicans Player Makes Bold Anthony Edwards Statement

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been dominant to start the NBA season.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been one of the NBA’s best players to start the new season. Averaging 29.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, Edwards has also significantly increased his three-point volume.

Averaging 11.6 three-point attempts per game, Edwards is making them at a 48.1 percent clip. This has generated a lot of discussion, as his previous career-high in attempts was 8.4 per game, and his previous career-high in percentage was 36.9.

While Edwards will likely not continue to shoot over 48 percent from three, this increase in volume seems like something he will continue to emphasize - especially if his efficiency remains at a career-high mark.

In a post on X, NBA champion and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins made a bold statement on Edwards, saying he is looking like the best shooter in the league right now.

“Casual 37 piece wing dinner ‘All Flats’ from Ant Man tonight… just looking like the best shooter in the league going 9-15 from the 3 point line,” Perkins said. “That young man been in the lab! Btw shooting 46% from 3 on the season and leading the League in made 3 Pointers”

While Edwards has undoubtedly been one of the best shooters in the NBA so far this season, both Norman Powell and Buddy Hield have made 38 of their 77 attempts (49.4 percent) to start the year, which is slightly higher than Edwards’ 48.1 percent mark. 

Edwards has taken the third-most threes in the NBA this season (104), which many will argue makes his combination of volume and efficiency more impressive than what anyone else is doing so far. While that it is a fair argument, it is still a bold statement from Perkins when considering what a few other players are doing from long range right now.

