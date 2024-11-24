NBA Champion, Ex-pelicans Player Makes Strong Steph Curry Prediction
The Golden State Warriors sit atop the Western Conference standings after defeating the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans 112-108 on Friday night. Golden State received multiple contributions from players other than Steph Curry, including Andrew Wiggins, who finished with a game-high 30 points. Many wondered how this Warriors team would fare after the departure of franchise legend Klay Thompson, who joined the Dallas Mavericks this offseason as a free agent.
So far, the results have been promising, with the Warriors off to a 12-3 start on the year. Former NBA champion and New Orleans Pelicans forward Kendrick Perkins revealed he thinks these Warriors have the making of an NBA champion this year. Both he and former Warriors general manager Bob Myers are impressed by the team's strong start to the year.
"I've been watching this team since preseason", Perkins revealed on the NBA Today show. "They have a certain type of look and synergy about themselves. They defend on a high level......I believe that the Warriors are legit title contenders."
Golden State definitely has the pedigree with guys like Curry, Draymond Green, and even Wiggins, who was instrumental in helping the Warriors win a championship in 2022. In the offseason, they added Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield to bolster their depth, and some of their younger players are beginning to blossom in more contributing roles.
The Warriors have a winning culture, a winning head coach, and a generational player like Curry playing at a high level. The NBA is a marathon and not a sprint, so time will tell if this Warriors team will reach the top of the mountain. Early results look promising for the team in San Francisco.
