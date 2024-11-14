NBA Champion, Ex-Pelicans Player Slams Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has had a very rough time when it comes to injury. The Pelicans had high hopes for the 2024-25 NBA season, but all of that came to an abrupt end when Zion was sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury.
Through five seasons, Zion has only played 190 games but has missed 211 games for the Pelicans. It's gotten to a point where former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins believes that Zion deserves a disrespectful nickname, similar to what Anthony Davis experienced.
"AD had the nickname a couple of years ago of 'street clothes' or whatever the case may be, we need to start calling Zion 'pajamas' because he's just as worse," Perkins said on NBA Countdown. "At the end of the day, if you're an organization like the Pelicans and you hope to have championship aspirations, Zion can't be the face of your team."
Perkins doubled down on his controversial take, claiming that Zion could never be a number one guy for a championship-contending team. Not because of his talent, but because of his availability.
"He can't be your number one guy, because he's never available," Perkins said. "I'm not questioning whether or not he's injured, it's the fact that he's always injured. In order to be to make a championship run or be considered a title contender, your guy has to be available, and that's not Zion Williamson."
While Perkins' new nickname for Zion is absolutely ridiculous, the idea that a team can't win a championship with him as a leading man has much more merit. Even though Zion played in 70 games for the Pelicans last season, he's still missed more games than he's played for the organization. At some point, the hard truth just becomes the hard truth.
