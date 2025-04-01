NBA Fans React to Major Zion Williamson Injury News
The New Orleans Pelicans entered the 2024-25 NBA season looking to build off their first-round exit from the season prior. Now, with Dejounte Murray added to their core, the Pelicans had the players on paper to be a potential top-four seed in the Western Conference if everyone went in their favor. However, numerous problems arose that have derailed their season.
New Orleans ended the Brandon Ingram era at the trade deadline, sending him away to the Toronto Raptors in a move that made sense with his expiring contract. Factor in the numerous injuries to the team, the Pelicans will have their eyes on the 2025 NBA Draft this summer. In a move to potentially improve their draft position, the Pelicans will be without their top star for the rest of this season.
According to multiple reports, the Pelicans have announced that Zion Williamson has been shut down for the remainder of the season, alongside teammate CJ McCollum. Dealing with a backbone contusion, Williamson's 2024-25 season comes to an end with just 30 games played. Seeing this news, fans took to social media to share their reactions.
"In other words tanking," one fan suggested.
"Time to blow it up. Zion just can’t stay on the floor," another fan added.
"Never healthy, like ever," another user commented.
"Hope they come back strong next season," a fan replied.
"This has been the most unlucky season in NBA history," a user added.
As can be seen by the replies, fans are upset to see that Williamson continues to battle injuries since entering the league. Now that his sixth year as an NBA player has come to an end, Williamson has twice as many seasons with 30 or fewer games played than not.
For the rest of the Pelicans, they'll look to prepare for their next contest on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Related Articles
Breaking: Zion Williamson Expected to Miss Entire Season Due to Injury
Zion Williamson Predicted To Team Up With LaMelo Ball In Blockbuster Trade
Former Knicks Player Re-Signs With Pelicans Before Clippers Game