NBA Fans React to Zion Williamson News Before Bucks-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans finished the 2023-24 season with a 49-33 record despite losing in the first round to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Even while battling injuries then, their top three scorers all played at least 64 games and averaged 20 or more points. Sadly, this season, the injury bug has hit everyone on the Pelicans, as they now project to be in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
While Flagg would most definitely be the selection if New Orleans lands first overall, they already have themselves a first-overall selection from Duke with Zion Williamson. Currently, in the second year of his five-year rookie extension, he's only appeared in 10 of the Pelicans' 44 games. With a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, the status of Williamson has been revealed.
With Williamson in jeopardy of missing consecutive games after missing Monday's contest, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts.
"This ain’t good," one fan stated.
"Zion will definitely show up," one fan shared optimistically.
"Only guy hurt as much as joel [Embiid]," a user commented.
"Damn not good news," another fan expressed.
As can be seen, fans seem to be growing tired of the injury struggles Williamson has dealt with in New Orleans. While last season was a success with him playing 70 games, he's had the same amount of season playing less than 30 games than he has playing more than 60.
