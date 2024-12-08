NBA Insider Announces Significant Brandon Ingram Injury Update
The New Orleans Pelicans are preparing to be without forward Brandon Ingram for some time. Ingram injured his ankle early in the third quarter of Saturday night's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The former No. 2 overall pick had to have teammates help him to the locker as Ingram could not put any weight on the leg.
Ingram just returned to the lineup on Thursday after missing the previous five games with calf soreness, and the Pelicans offense struggled in his absence. The Pelicans are last in the league in points per game, and without Ingram and Zion Williamson playing, New Orleans was stuck in neutral on the offensive end.
In an update on Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania announced the latest on Ingram.
Via Charania: "New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram has suffered a significant low left ankle sprain and is sidelined indefinitely, sources tell ESPN. Another significant injury blow to the Pelicans season."
The former No. 2 overall pick has recently been in the news for switching his agency from Excel Sports Management to Klutch Sports. Many speculate the change stems from the failed contract negotiations this summer with the Pelicans. Ingram sought a max extension worth nearly $50 million per year, but New Orleans wanted to offer something closer to what he's making now, around $36 million per year.
Now, the former Duke standout is playing out the final year of his deal with New Orleans. The Pelicans are 5-19 in the year and near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors