NBA Lottery Pick Derik Queen Breaks Silence on Unfortunate News
New broke on Friday afternoon that New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward/center Derik Queen recently had surgery on his left wrist to repair a torn scapholunate ligament, a ligament important for wrist movement and mobility. Even if it is on his non-shooting hand, the Pelicans will play it safe and re-evaluate him in 12 weeks.
It's an early, unfortunate blow for the Pelicans, as they gave up an unprotected pick next season to move up 10 spots to select the Maryland product because they were such big believers in him after he averaged 16.5 PPG and 9.0 RPG in his freshman season, winning Big Ten Rookie of the Year.
Queen took to X/Twitter to react to the news, posting four emojis with a single tear.
Queen played in three games at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 14 PPG and 10.7 RPG while shooting 43.8% from the floor, even hitting a three-pointer. He did struggle with turnovers, something he'll have to fix once he's healthy, but he flashed enough of the upside that made scouts believe he could be an impact player.
If he won't be re-evaluated for 12 weeks, the start of the season could be in jeopardy for him. The NBA season usually starts in late October, which is right about three months away. That will also be a lot of valuable practice time missed since he won't be able to go through training camp in the preseason.
The Pelicans haven't had great injury luck the last few years, losing Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray to season-ending surgeries last season, as well as Zion Williamson's overall health situation. This is just another one to hit the injury report.