NBA Star Trey Murphy Disagrees With Controversial Draymond Green Take
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III is a rising star in the league. This season, the former first-round pick is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists despite his team's poor record. Murphy III represents the future of the Pelicans organization alongside star forward Zion Williamson.
While New Orleans believes in the future product they hope to put on the court, Golden State Warriors four-time champion Draymond Green doesn't like the current state of the NBA. During this past weekend's All-Star Game in San Francisco, Green did not hold back on his thoughts on the league now.
The former Defensive Player of the Year called today's brand of basketball "boring" because it relies so much on the three-point shot. Murphy III disagreed with Green's assessment and voiced his opinion on the Kevin O'Conner Show.
"I don't agree with that," Murphy III said. "I think the game's fun. I still have fun watching basketball; I have fun playing basketball. The trade deadline made ratings go up a lot, so people are more intrigued and tuned in."
"The last two weeks before All-Star might be a little boring — everybody's just trying to make All-Star — but the NBA being boring in general? I don't know about that for sure."
One could argue that the Warriors dynasty may have been the genesis of the three-point boom in this era of basketball, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson among the best three-point shooters in history. By his own admission, Murphy III is already one of the best three-point shooters in the league.
In his young career, he is already one of five players in franchise history to make more than 200 three-pointers in a season. His 6-foot-9 frame makes him a matchup nightmare for defenders, and he is freakishly athletic, placing second place in the Slam Dunk contest a few years ago. Murphy III signed a four-year extension with the team before the season started.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors