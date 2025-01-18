NBA Trade Idea Creates Victor Wembanyama, Zion Williamson Duo
After five seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, fans want to see Zion Williamson with a new team. It certainly doesn't help that Williamson is on the worst team in the Western Conference, but it's starting to feel like it's time to move on.
While some fans want to see Williamson pair with Steph Curry, one NBA insider wants to see him pair with a different superstar.
During a recent episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons revealed that he wants to see Zion Williamson traded to team up with Victor Wembanyama.
“This is also a holy s—t they traded for Zion team,” said Simmons. “If I were the Spurs, that would be the guy I targeted. Bring him into our organization and our culture, and put him with Wemby. Now, this is the most terrifying circle on anyone’s schedule. It’s like oh my God, we have to play Wemby and Zion today!”
The idea of Wembanyama and Williamson on the same team could make for the most exciting duo in the NBA. However, the biggest question mark for Williamson will always be his availability and professionalism. Wherever he goes next, an attitude and diet change has to follow.
With the recent resurgence of Williamson due to his return, there's a potential to get an offer of high value for him if the Pelicans decide to go that route. This whole season the franchise has been in limbo of whether or not they'd blow up their roster, it's just a matter of time to see if they actually do it.
