NBA Trade Idea Sends $112 Million Star to Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans are in a peculiar spot after an abysmal 21-61 season. Due to injuries and all-around poor play, the Pelicans have slipped in the NBA hierarchy and find themselves in a tough spot amid the state of the roster, and are slated to select seventh overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, New Orleans is reportedly gauging the trade market for just about everyone on the roster. This means anyone is on the table with no untouchable talent as new general manager Joe Dumars takes over.
While names like Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum are the first to come to mind, one name is extremely underrated and would likely be valued by the majority of the NBA, that being Trey Murphy III.
Murphy is coming off a season averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He was a major scorer for the Pelicans and can shoot the three at a high level with a career percentage of 38.3%.
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team expected to be heavily involved in the trade market. After a disappointing first-round exit, the Lakers could be looking not only to add a center but also spot-up shooting and defending around LeBron James and Luka Doncic. That's where Murphy comes into play.
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Trey Murphy III, 2030 second-round pick
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, No. 55 pick, 2031 first-round pick
The trade sends Murphy to Los Angeles as a viable third option behind James and Doncic. He brings great defense with his frame and can plug into any role.
As for the Pelicans, they get a high-level role player in the form of Rui Hachimura, but the true prizes are up-and-coming forward Dalton Knecht and a 2031 first-round pick.
Knecht has immense potential after a solid rookie season, but didn't get as much playing time as many expected. He can thrive in New Orleans as a score-first wing with more opportunities to create. The 2031 pick is also capital for the future, should the organization go into a full-fledged rebuild.
Overall, the trade benefits both sides. The Lakers get a great third option who fits their system, while New Orleans gets a mix of young talent, a veteran role player, and picks.
