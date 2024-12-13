Pelicans Scoop

NBA Trade Idea Sends Zion Williamson to Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are an interesting trade partner for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Joey Linn

Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Pelicans are just 5-21 on the NBA season, which is last in the Western Conference standings. Injuries have played a major role in this, with star forward Zion Williamson again being among the injured Pelicans players.

Appearing in just six games so far this season, Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring injury that seemingly does not have a return date in the near future. This makes the two-time NBA All-Star difficult to trade, as his lack of availability has been a significant issue since he was selected first overall by New Orleans in the 2020 NBA draft.

Zion Williamson
Nov 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on from the bench against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

During a segment for ESPN, NBA insider and salary cap expert Bobby Marks proposed a trade that sends Williamson to the Golden State Warriors.

“Golden State would certainly be that team for Zion,” Marks said. “If you’re looking for that next superstar that maybe has that upside, I think Williamson could be that guy.”

The trade Marks proposed would send Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, and Kevon Looney to New Orleans.

“Golden State, if you don’t have to give up (a lot) and are looking for that potential All-Star out there on a low-risk,” Marks said of this trade idea.

Williamson would be an interesting fit in Golden State, but the Warriors would have to ensure he is healthy before giving up any value to bring him into the mix. That said, it’s hard not to be intrigued by the idea of Williamson playing alongside Steph Curry.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News