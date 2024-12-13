NBA Trade Idea Sends Zion Williamson to Golden State Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans are just 5-21 on the NBA season, which is last in the Western Conference standings. Injuries have played a major role in this, with star forward Zion Williamson again being among the injured Pelicans players.
Appearing in just six games so far this season, Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring injury that seemingly does not have a return date in the near future. This makes the two-time NBA All-Star difficult to trade, as his lack of availability has been a significant issue since he was selected first overall by New Orleans in the 2020 NBA draft.
During a segment for ESPN, NBA insider and salary cap expert Bobby Marks proposed a trade that sends Williamson to the Golden State Warriors.
“Golden State would certainly be that team for Zion,” Marks said. “If you’re looking for that next superstar that maybe has that upside, I think Williamson could be that guy.”
The trade Marks proposed would send Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, and Kevon Looney to New Orleans.
“Golden State, if you don’t have to give up (a lot) and are looking for that potential All-Star out there on a low-risk,” Marks said of this trade idea.
Williamson would be an interesting fit in Golden State, but the Warriors would have to ensure he is healthy before giving up any value to bring him into the mix. That said, it’s hard not to be intrigued by the idea of Williamson playing alongside Steph Curry.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors