NBA Trade Proposal Sends Bucks Champion to Western Conference
The New Orleans Pelicans have started the season 3-7 and are second to last in the Western Conference standings. Much of their early season issues stem from the vast amount of injuries to players like Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III. A recent injury to superstar forward Zion Williamson has kept him out three of the last four games.
Teams have exploited the Pelicans injuries and lack of size in the frontcourt. Most thought the absence of a quality starting center would hurt a New Orleans team that has traditionally played a big lineup. Players like Jonas Valanaciunas, Stephen Adams, and Derrick Favors solidified the frontcourt for the team over the last few seasons. Early this season, opposing teams have had their way in the interior.
During the team's recent four-game losing streak, opponents have averaged 67 points in the paint against New Orleans. While no one currently on their roster is considered a legit starting quality center, the Pelicans could explore trade options to acquire one.
On a recent episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons pitched the idea of New Orleans acquiring Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez this season.
“They (Milwaukee) have no answers,” Simmons' guest Joe House said. “Their answers are to trade all of those guys. They need to start trading guys now. They can’t wait.”
“Well, who wants those guys?” Simmons replied.
“Brook Lopez as a veteran, three-point stabilizing force,” House suggested.
“Like to New Orleans?” said Simmons.
“Yeah, do it now,” House said. “You have no chance. That team is dead. That is a dead-on-arrival team.”
Milwaukee has started the season 2-7 and is reportedly looking at options to upgrade its team around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. If that includes moving on from Lopez, the Pelicans could be a prime target to acquire the veteran center. Lopez is in the second year of his two-year, $48 million contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors