New Orleans Pelicans Announce Brandon Ingram Injury News
The New Orleans Pelicans announced a handful of injury updates on Tuesday, including one for forward Brandon Ingram. New Orleans revealed the former all-star is still in the early treatment and recovery phase and will be re-examined in two weeks. Ingram injured his ankle on December 7th against the Thunder and was ruled out indefinitely.
The Pelicans have lost the last six games the former No. 2 overall pick has missed and are winless this season when he doesn't play. Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 46.5% shooting from the field this season.
Ingram is among a host of injured Pelicans on the roster, including Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, and Karlo Matkovic. Forward Trey Murphy III injured his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, but the team says he is day-to-day. New Orleans has not played a single game this season where Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram have shared the court together.
After the Pelicans could not reach an agreement this summer with Ingram, the former all-star forward plays on the final year of his contract. Ingram expressed a desire to remain in New Orleans during Media Day, but both sides disagreed on the price that needs to happen, with the forward reportedly wanting a maximum contract worth nearly $50 million per season. The Pelicans are currently over the luxury tax and have never paid the tax in its history, so eventually, change will occur.
With the Pelicans currently at 5-25 on the season, speculation is ramping up that Ingram, and maybe even Zion Williamson, are on the trade market ahead of the deadline. One report suggested the Pelicans are exploring all options on the team except for Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and rookie Yves Missi.
New Orleans hosts the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center.
