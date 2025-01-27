New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans finally have Zion Williamson back in their lineup, but the team still has a few key injuries still on their roster. On Monday night, they face a Toronto Raptors team that's currently on a three-game winning streak, but they'll have to do it a bit shorthanded.
The Pelicans have four players listed on their injury report: Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, and Keion Brooks Jr.
Brandon Ingram remains out with a left ankle sprain that he's been dealing with for weeks.
Dejounte Murray is available but will be playing through both right elbow bursitis and a right index finger sprain. Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder strain. Keion Brooks Jr. is out on a G League two-way.
The Toronto Raptors have four players listed on their injury report: Immanuel Quickley, Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, and Jakob Poeltl.
Immanuel Quickley is out with a left hip strain, Ochai Agbaji is questionable with a right-hand laceration, Kelly Olynyk is questionable with right calf tightness, and Jakob Poeltl is questionable with low back stiffness. Scottie Barnes is listed as available against the Pelicans.
The Toronto Raptors could potentially be very shorthanded against the Pelicans on Monday night. With Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Dejounte Murray all available, New Orleans should be able to handle Toronto.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors