New Report on Potential Zion Williamson to Warriors Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans enter Saturday with a 5-23 record that ranks last in the Western Conference standings. While injuries have certainly contributed to this abysmal start to the season, New Orleans looks like a team that knows it may be undergoing major changes soon.
As NBA trade rumors heat up, several reports have indicated the Pelicans could be open to trading most of their roster, including star forward Zion Williamson. Currently sidelined with a left hamstring injury, Williamson is a dynamic player when healthy. Could the Golden State Warriors be a trade suitor for the former first overall pick?
ESPN’s Bobby Marks recently proposed a trade that sends Williamson to Golden State in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, and Kevon Looney.
“Golden State would certainly be that team for Zion,” Marks said. “If you’re looking for that next superstar that maybe has that upside, I think Williamson could be that guy.”
This was a hypothetical scenario from Marks, but one he believed could make sense for both sides. Per a new report from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, there hasn’t been much movement on a Williamson to Golden State deal.
Via Siegel: "Zion Williamson is another star-level player whose name has come up in league circles regarding the Warriors. However, it does not appear as if any serious traction or discussions are being held between the Warriors and Pelicans before the holidays."
It would make sense for Golden State to be hesitant to consider a Williamson deal, given his health history, but he would be an interesting buy-low candidate if his value is as low as some reports are suggesting.
