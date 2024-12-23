New York Knicks Make Roster Move After Pelicans Game
The New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the New York Knicks on Saturday night in a game taht resulted in a 104-93 loss for New Orleans. Even though the Knicks won the game, they made a move after it.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Sunday the Knicks waived sharpshooting forward Matt Ryan to clear a roster spot to sign Landry Shamet. Shams Charania of ESPN revealed that the Knicks would be signing a deal with Shamet today.
The Knicks picked up Ryan off of waivers in November. Ryan has bounced around the league over the last few seasons, including stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans - the last two opponents of the Knicks. This year, Ryan has averaged 1.7 points for the Knicks.
Shamet is a six-year veteran who has averaged 10.8 points throughout his career. The veteran guard has been playing for the Knicks' G League affiliate, Westchester Knicks, averaging 11 points per contest. The Knicks previously signed Shamet to a deal this summer, but an injury kept him off the roster when the season began.
New York is off to a quick start with an 18-10 record, third-best in the Eastern Conference. Their big offseason acquisitions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges have made the Knicks a true championship contender. New York felt a veteran guard would be necessary to add depth and experience to an already talented roster.
