New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans return home after losing two more road games recently. New Orleans has only won one game away from the Smoothie King Center this year, and its 5-23 record is the worst in the Western Conference. They host the New York Knicks on Saturday night, who already blew out the Pelicans 118-85 earlier this month.
New York enters the matchup with the third-best record in the Eastern Conference and looks like a real contender after acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges this offseason. New Orleans has won four of the last six matchups with the Knicks, but it heads into Saturday's game as a wounded bunch.
The Pelicans released their injury report before Saturday's matchup, and again, their top stars are out. Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) will miss the matchup and will be out indefinitely. In addition to the two stars, Jose Alvarado (hamstring) and Karlo Matkovic (back) will also miss. Center Daniel Theis is now upgraded to questionable after missing the past few games for personal reasons.
On the Knicks side, New York comes into the game in relatively good health. Center Mitchell Robinson remains out after ankle surgery, and they have two players, Boo Buie III, and Kevin McCullar Jr., out on G-League assignment.
The Pelicans are speculated to trade some of their veteran players for future assets amid the turmoil of the season's beginning. New Orleans is currently over the luxury tax and could lower it by offloading some of its more expensive contracts.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
